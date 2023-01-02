The Angels have a lot of players participating in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, much to the delight of their manager Phil Nevin. He's excited to have his best players participating in the Games, and another could be on the way in LHP Reid Detmers. Angels GM Perry Minasian mentioned Detmers as a possibility to play, however, it's not yet decided for sure.

As of now, the Angels will for sure have Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval in the Games, among others. Trout will be playing for Team USA; Ohtani for Team Japan; and Sandoval for Team Mexico.

They'll all have the opportunity to play for their country, as they try to win the WBC. Tons of the MLB's top stars are playing in tournament, and Trout was at the center of it all. He'll be the captain for Team USA.

The tournament starts on March 8 and runs through March 21. Angels fans will have a lot of players to root for come early March.

