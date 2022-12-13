Skip to main content

Angels News: Another LA Pitching Target Inks Free Agent Deal

The starting pitcher market has continued to be the most volatile this offseason.
Free agent starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is no longer on the market. On Monday, he signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bassitt was linked to the Angels, who are potentially still looking to add a sixth starter to their rotation. But instead, he signs with the Blue Jays, at a very high average annual value of $21 million.

The starting pitcher market has been extremely volatile this offseason, only making Angels general manager Perry Minasian look better for getting ahead when he signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson early in free agency.

Anderson's three-year, $39 million deal is very quickly looking like the steal of the offseason, and only looking better as free agency rolls on.

The Angels could still look to add another starter, but with the way the market is going right now, they may be better off going with one of their in-house candidates — and they have a few good options.

With another starter off the board, Minasian deserves more credit, as Anderson's deal continues to get better and better by the day.

