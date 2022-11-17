Angels News: Arte Moreno Could Face $300 Million in Stadium Repair Charges

Angels owner Arte Moreno is in the midst of trying to find the right buyer for his team. Moreno has owned the Angels since 2003, and hasn't been able to bring them much success. The time finally came this offseason to pursue a sale, and he could be looking at a record deal for a sports franchise. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has confirmed that the sale will happen, but doesn't know how soon.

However, while all that is being sorted out, Moreno may have to deal with some stadium renovations. The Anaheim city council is reportedly considering approving a study that would force Angel Stadium into hundreds of million dollars of repairs. In 2013, a report suggested that Angel Stadium needed repairs that would cost anywhere from $130 to $150 million. However, more recently, this past August, a spokesperson from Anaheim said that at this point it's "easily double" from that previous estimate.

Although the city of Anaheim owns the stadium, Moreno would be responsible for these repairs.

This is not the type of issue that Moreno wants to be dealing with right now, but if the city decides to pursue this course of action, he better get it done before selling the team — a new owner is not going to have any interest in spending another $300 million dollars after the potential $3 billion they spent to buy the team.