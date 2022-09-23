Angels News: Biggest Storylines to Watch Ahead of Series Against the Twins

The Angels are in Minnesota following their series loss to the Texas Rangers.

They'll look to bounce back, as they'll again be trying to play the role of spoiler with the Twins on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

As the team sits at 65-85 with 12 games to go, they're not playing for much in the win column. But there is a ton of history on the line as the Angels get set for their final couple series' of the season.

Here are the three biggest things to watch this weekend:

1. Shohei Ohtani Chasing History

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is taking the bump on Friday night for the first game of the series in Minnesota. Ohtani, who is among the league leaders as a hitter, is looking to become the first player in MLB history to qualify as both a hitter and pitcher.

Ohtani needs to throw three innings tonight to be back on pace to qualify among pitchers. His shortest outing of the season was exactly three innings back in June against the Yankees.

Ohtani hasn't faced the Twins as a pitcher this season, but is 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA and has thrown 27 innings in his last four starts.

If you're looking for even more history, Ohtani is also four strikeouts away from becoming the first Angel since Jered Weaver in 2010 to record 200 strikeouts in a season. He would also become the first player in MLB history to have 200 or more strikeouts and eight or more home runs in a season. Ohtani has only thrown fewer than four strikeouts in two outings this season. But he's not done there...

2. History Making Teammates

If you like history this is clearly the article for you. Shohei Ohtani is one home run away from hitting 35 on the season. If he gets that home run, he and Mike Trout, who has 36 on the year, will become the third pair of Angels teammates in franchise history to hit 35 or more home runs in a season.

Garrett Anderson, Troy Glaus, and Mo Vaughn accomplished the feat in 2000, while Trout accomplished it in 2015 alongside Albert Pujols (he's chasing some history this weekend, too).

3. Shooting for a Shutout

The Angels are currently second-best in baseball with 17 shutouts on the year. They only trail the Mets, who have pitched 18 shutouts this season.

The Angels are also the only team in the Majors to have multiple starters register a shutout on the year — Reid Detmers against the Rays in May and Patrick Sandoval against the Tigers in August.

This is the most shutouts the Angels have pitched in a year since they had 20 in 1989.

Could we see some Ohtani magic on Friday?

First pitch tonight is at 5:10 pm PT. Saturday it's at 4:10 pm PT and Sunday it's at 11:10 am PT.