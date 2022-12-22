On Tuesday, the Angels made another great deal when they signed utility man Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal. Drury, who can play all four infield spots and the two corner outfield spots, will fit in perfectly with the Angels' plan to add depth and versatility throughout their lineup.

Two years and $17 million felt pretty inexpensive for someone who crushed 28 home runs and 87 RBIs last season with an .813 OPS, but The Athletic provided a little clarity on why he ended up going for just $8.5 million a season. Spoiler alert: Drury wanted to play for the Angels.

"The Red Sox, Diamondbacks and Marlins were in the mix for Drury, who could have signed with one of those clubs for more money with a one-year opt-out, a source said. But Drury’s connection with Nevin proved pivotal."



There are a few things to take away from this. First, Drury had tons of suitors, but chose to play for the Angels for not only less money, but also fewer years and control over his contract. It would've have been a surprise if Drury signed somewhere in the three-year, $30 million or more range, but instead, he took a discount to join the Angels. There were a few reasons for that.

First, Drury, like many other new Angels, has a connection with current manager Phil Nevin. Drury almost joined the Angels last year on a minor-league deal, but Nevin, the Angels' third-base coach at the time, advised him to sign with the Reds instead, as he would benefit from playing in their ballpark. Drury and Nevin's connection dates all the way back to 2015, when Nevin managed the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Drury played for that team. Now, the two are reunited in LA.

However, Drury also wanted to play for the Halos for another reason. He grew up a massive Angels fan. He used to come to games all the time, and was a die-hard fan. Now, he gets to don the same uniform that many of his favorite players once wore.