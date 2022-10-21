Angels News: Brandon Marsh Shouts Out Luis Rengifo for Gold Glove Nomination

Brandon Marsh may not be on the Angels anymore. But that didn't stop him from being nominated for the AL Gold Glove award at the left field position for his 93 games with the team.

Marsh and current Angel Luis Rengifo were the two Halos nominated for a Gold Glove. Despite being in the midst of an NLCS series against the Padres, Phillies OF Marsh made sure to shout his former teammate out on Instagram for their nominations.

Brandon Marsh's Instagram story on Thursday.

Marsh saluted his former teammate for their nominations, reposting the Angels' Instagram post on his story. It's nice to see Marsh acknowledging his former team and teammate, as he competes for a chance at a World Series.