Skip to main content

Angels News: Brandon Marsh Shouts Out Luis Rengifo for Gold Glove Nomination

They were the two Angels nominated for the award.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brandon Marsh may not be on the Angels anymore. But that didn't stop him from being nominated for the AL Gold Glove award at the left field position for his 93 games with the team. 

Marsh and current Angel Luis Rengifo were the two Halos nominated for a Gold Glove. Despite being in the midst of an NLCS series against the Padres, Phillies OF Marsh made sure to shout his former teammate out on Instagram for their nominations.

Brandon Marsh's Instagram story on Thursday.

Brandon Marsh's Instagram story on Thursday.

Marsh saluted his former teammate for their nominations, reposting the Angels' Instagram post on his story. It's nice to see Marsh acknowledging his former team and teammate, as he competes for a chance at a World Series

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_18740659_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Luis Rengifo, Brandon Marsh Named Finalists for AL Gold Glove Awards

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18836140_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Fans React to Jeremy Reed Being Fired as Team's Hitting Coach

By Noah Camras
USATSI_7269131_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Los Angeles Angels News: Team Fighting for $5 Million from City of Anaheim

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18694399_168396005_lowres-2
Angels News

Angels News: Phil Nevin's Extremely High Praise for Shohei Ohtani

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18073274_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Make First Coaching Change of the Offseason After Down Year

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16828594_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Speaks Out About the Upcoming AL MVP Race

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18242380_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Fans React to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Award Nominations

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19178675_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Not Happy with LA's Losing Season in 2022

By Noah Camras