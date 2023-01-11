Angels News: Brett Phillips' Role Revealed, What it Means for Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak

On Monday, the Angels signed longtime MLB outfielder Brett Phillips on a one-year, $1.2 million deal. It was expected he would provide depth in the outfield behind Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and Hunter Renfroe. At his introductory press conference, Angels general manager Perry Minasian confirmed just that.

Phillips has been an excellent defender in his MLB career, playing all three outfield positions. He would be a great candidate to come on as a defensive replacement late in games, and will likely get some starts to allow Trout to rest his body via off days.

While Phillips will open the season on the Opening Day roster, that doesn't mean Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak won't get opportunities throughout the season. At this point in time, however, the Angels felt more comfortable getting a proven outfielder who could play center field, as they allow Adell and Moniak to continue to improve in the minor leagues. Both should be expected to play in the majors at some point in 2023, it just likely won't be at the beginning of the season.

Phillips is a career .188 hitter, and had a 0.1 fWAR last season. While his numbers aren't staggering, he still improves the floor of the team, and should be a great contribution both as a defender, and as a presence in the locker room.