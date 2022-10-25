Angels News: Fans React to Former Halos Making the World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the Houston Astros in the World Series, and the Angels have a little something to do with that.

The Angels and Phillies agreed to multiple trade deadline deals this season, and the guys Philadelphia acquired have played a role in getting them to where they are today.

OF Brandon Marsh hit a massive home run in the clinching Game 4 of the NLDS, while RHP Noah Syndergaard got four big outs in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Angel fans took to Twitter to share some thoughts on their former guys heading to the World Series.

There were also some thoughts about the potential of current Angels OF Mickey Moniak getting a ring due to his 18 games spent with the Phillies this season.

Whether Angel fans are happy for their former guys or not, the Phillies are taking on a divisional foe in the Astros, so it's safe to assume most Halo fans (and baseball fans) will be rooting for Philadelphia.