Angels News: Fans React to Huge Hunter Renfroe Trade

The Angels are proving they're committed to winning next season.
The Angels continued to shock the baseball world when they traded for power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers. Renfroe rounds out the Angels' outfield that already featured All-MLB Team finalists Mike Trout and Taylor Ward, and continues to solidify the depth around the Angels' lineup.

GM Perry Minasian has proven that he's committed to winning next season, and is making all the right moves early in free agency.

Angel fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation for their team's aggressive approach early in free agency.

Renfroe is the 'total package,' according to GM Perry Minasian, and fans are excited to see him in Angel red next season.

Between Renfroe, Gio Urshela and Tyler Anderson, the Angels have made three win-now moves. But one fan thinks they still need to make a few more to turn into real contenders.

And finally, many fans pointed out the incredible similarities between Renfroe and Trout.

Overall, Angels fans are excited to see their team making smart, win-now moves. With Shohei Ohtani under contract for just one more season, the time is now for the Angels to contend.

