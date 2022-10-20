Skip to main content

Angels News: Fans React to Jeremy Reed Being Fired as Team's Hitting Coach

It felt like a long time coming for most Angels fans.
The Angels fired hitting coach Jeremy Reed on Wednesday, after four seasons with the team. The Angels ranked among the league's worst in batting average, hits and runs scored, but were much better in the final few months of the season.

But when you finish 73-89, changes need to be made. And the Angels already re-upped Phil Nevin for another year, so those changes came on his staff.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Angels parting ways with Reed. They shared an overall feeling of excitement.

As the final tweet points out, this is Nevin's opportunity to pick his staff, and truly start from scratch for the 2023 season.

The Angels wanted to give him a fair opportunity at a full season in charge of the team, and that begins right now in the offseason. 

The Angels also fired hitting assistant John Mallee, and these are probably far from the only changes the team's coaching staff will see.

