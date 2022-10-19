Angels News: Fans React to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Award Nominations

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout's dominant 2022 seasons at the plate are not going unnoticed. Despite the Angels losing season, and the team missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year, Trout and Ohtani were named American League nominees for the Hank Aaron Award.

The award recognizes outstanding offensive seasons in both the American and National League. The Angels were one of four teams with more than one nominee.

Angel fans took to Twitter to congratulate their superstars.

And then there's this comment about the upcoming MVP race between Ohtani and Aaron Judge (who's also a finalist for the Hank Aaron award).

Obviously these guys would love to be playing baseball in October, but it's nice to see them get recognized for their excellence nonetheless. The Angels and Red Sox were the only non-playoff teams in either league to have a nominee.

To vote for Trout and/or Ohtani, you can go to MLB.com/aaron.