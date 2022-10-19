Skip to main content

Angels News: Fans React to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Award Nominations

The nominations were well deserved for two of baseball's best players.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout's dominant 2022 seasons at the plate are not going unnoticed. Despite the Angels losing season, and the team missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year, Trout and Ohtani were named American League nominees for the Hank Aaron Award.

The award recognizes outstanding offensive seasons in both the American and National League. The Angels were one of four teams with more than one nominee.

Angel fans took to Twitter to congratulate their superstars. 

And then there's this comment about the upcoming MVP race between Ohtani and Aaron Judge (who's also a finalist for the Hank Aaron award).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Obviously these guys would love to be playing baseball in October, but it's nice to see them get recognized for their excellence nonetheless. The Angels and Red Sox were the only non-playoff teams in either league to have a nominee.

To vote for Trout and/or Ohtani, you can go to MLB.com/aaron.

In This Article (2)

Mike Trout
Mike Trout
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

USATSI_19178675_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Not Happy with LA's Losing Season in 2022

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19012459_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Nominated for Prestigious MLB Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_15298826_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Involved in Another Lawsuit

By Noah Camras
USATSI_13060082_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Tyler Skagg's Family Speaks Out for First Time Since His Death

By Noah Camras
USATSI_14936665_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Seen Watching His Eagles During Sunday Night Football

By Noah Camras
USATSI_14244980_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: Halos Lose a Few Minor Leaguers to Free Agency

By Noah Camras
USATSI_15866845_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Enjoying the Offseason So Far with His Family

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18329942_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Former Halos Making Game-Changing Plays in the Postseason

By Noah Camras