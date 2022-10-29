Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are racking up the award nominations this offseason.

They were both nominated for the Hank Aaron award. They were both nominated for the Silver Slugger awards. And they were each nominated for some of the MLBPA's player choice awards. Ohtani was listed as a finalist for the MLB Player of the Year as well as the American League Outstanding Player. Trout was listed as a finalist for the AL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ohtani and Trout's ongoing award nominations.

The award winners will be announced on November 3. These should also be far from the final nominations Trout and Ohtani get this season.