Noah Syndergaard is getting set to start Game 3 of the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies. If you told him that a few months ago, he'd probably think you were crazy.

In August, Syndergaard was traded by the Angels to the Phillies for outfielding prospects Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez. The Angels signed Syndergaard to a one-year, $21 million this past offseason, but it didn't make sense to keep him when they were looking at another losing season. So instead, they shipped him off to Philadelphia for the first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, and started to build towards a brighter future.

Angels fans shouldn't be mad about that trade, as Syndergaard is set to hit the open market again this offseason. But it is a little weird to see Syndergaard, as well as former Angel Brandon Marsh, playing in World Series games, while the Angels sit at home after another disappointing season.

As for Syndergaard, he'll be looking to maintain home-field advantage for the Phillies, after they stole Game 1 in Houston in a game reminiscent of the Angels' 2002 World Series. If he's able to win Game 3, and the Phillies can then win Games 4 and 5, this series won't have to go back to Houston.

Syndergaard will need to be at his best to help this Phillies team continue their dream season.