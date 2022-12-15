Skip to main content

Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Inks Deal with Rival Dodgers

He'll be right back in Los Angeles next season, but in a different jersey.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Angel RHP Noah Syndergaard has signed a one-year, $13 million deal to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. Syndergaard, who signed a one-year deal with the Angels last offseason, finished the year in Philadelphia after the trade deadline.

Syndergaard made 15 starts with the Halos last season, going 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. At the trade deadline, when it was clear the Angels wouldn't be contending for a playoff spot, they sent him to the Phillies for a package including top OF prospect Mickey Moniak.

Syndergaard pitched okay for the Phillies, and ended up making a few brief appearances in the World Series. But the Angels should be very happy with the potential they got in the deal, and now, just a few months later, Syndergaard will be in yet another uniform.

The Dodgers come to town June 20-21 next season. We'll see if Syndergaard is set to start one of those games in his former home stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Noah Syndergaard
Noah Syndergaard

USATSI_18684902_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Pundit Links LA to a Former All-Star Shortstop Free Agent

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19325977_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223568_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Expects David Fletcher to Bounce Back in 2023

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19016147_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Top Halos Shortstop Target Signs Massive Deal, What's Next for LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18499509_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Phil Nevin Praises Shohei Ohtani’s Ability to Dominate Everything

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18809342_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Making the Case for LA to Sign Dansby Swanson

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16353254_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: LA Signs Former Cleveland Reliever to One-Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18691558_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Another LA Pitching Target Inks Free Agent Deal

By Noah Camras