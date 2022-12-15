Former Angel RHP Noah Syndergaard has signed a one-year, $13 million deal to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. Syndergaard, who signed a one-year deal with the Angels last offseason, finished the year in Philadelphia after the trade deadline.

Syndergaard made 15 starts with the Halos last season, going 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. At the trade deadline, when it was clear the Angels wouldn't be contending for a playoff spot, they sent him to the Phillies for a package including top OF prospect Mickey Moniak.

Syndergaard pitched okay for the Phillies, and ended up making a few brief appearances in the World Series. But the Angels should be very happy with the potential they got in the deal, and now, just a few months later, Syndergaard will be in yet another uniform.

The Dodgers come to town June 20-21 next season. We'll see if Syndergaard is set to start one of those games in his former home stadium.