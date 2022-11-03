Angels News: Former Mayor of Mike Trout’s Hometown Talks About His Loyalty to LA

If you look up the word loyalty on Google, and hit the images tab, you'll see a picture of Mike Trout.

Trout has been the poster child for loyalty since he was drafted by the Angels in the first round of 2009 MLB Draft.

The Angels have made the postseason just once in Trout's 12-year career, and have had a winning record just four times since his debut in 2011. And throughout these 12 years, Trout has been arguably the best player in baseball, and is on his way to going down as one of the greatest in baseball history. However, the lack of postseason success, or, moreover, the lack of postseason appearances will always hurt his case.

But that didn't stop him from signing multiple extensions before hitting free agency, including his massive 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.

The mayor of Trout's hometown of Millville, New Jersey, who has known Trout and his family for a long time, spoke to the LA Times about Trout's continued loyalty to the Angels, despite the city's desire for Trout to play for the nearby Philadelphia Phillies.

"I think he’s got that salt-of-the-Earth mentality," Mayor Tim Shannon said. "If somebody takes care of him, he’s going to be loyal to them."

And that's exactly what Trout has done throughout his career.

"He’s pretty true," said Shannon. "He doesn’t waver much. He doesn’t have a lot to say, but he goes out there and plays hard every day."

The Angels have been blessed to have a player as loyal as Trout as the leader of this team for the last decade plus. He's still signed through 2030, but you have to imagine he's getting increasingly frustrated with the early offseasons year after year.

With the potential sale of the team coming up, this offseason feels like the time for the Angels to go all-in, and put together a winning team in 2023.