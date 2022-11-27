Skip to main content

Angels News: Gio Urshela and Phil Nevin are Excited to be Reunited

They spent a lot of time together in New York.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It made a lot of sense when the Angels traded for utility infielder Gio Urshela. Not only did he fill a big need in the Angels’ infield, and fix some of the depth issues that GM Perry Minasian spoke about, but he also has connections to Angels manager Phil Nevin.

Nevin was a third base coach with the Yankees when Urshela was on the team in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He was thrilled to have Urshela back on his team.

"The person is tremendous," Nevin said of Urshela. "An incredible teammate. Always got a smile on his face. Uplifting to the group. Makes people around him better. Really, just a tremendous individual."

The praise, however, was not one-sided. Urshela was very excited to be back with Nevin, and shared how quickly he reached out to him after the trade.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Phil is a great guy," Urshela said. "He called me right away when I got traded to the Angels. I’ve known him for the last five years. He’s a good guy for me."

Urshela will fill a huge need for the Angels on the field. But it seems he’ll be just as important off the field and in the clubhouse, too. 

In This Article (1)

Gio Urshela
Gio Urshela

USATSI_18243150_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19387743_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Still Isn’t Done Making Moves

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18803697_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Analyst Thinks LA Should Target This All-Star Starting Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18931821_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak Have Impressed Phil Nevin This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16881795_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Signs Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18286250_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels: Another Stat That Shows How Incredible Shohei Ohtani is at Baseball

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18213387_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Gio Urshela Will Fix the Team’s Biggest Issues From 2022

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18554775_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City

By Noah Camras