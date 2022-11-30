Skip to main content

Angels News: GM Minasian on Reports Shohei Ohtani was 'Unhappy' With Losing Season

He wasn't too worried about the concerns of his superstar.
Do you remember when the baseball world lost its mind over a Shohei Ohtani airport interview a few weeks back? When it seemed that Ohtani wanted out of Los Angeles, and was "unhappy" with the team's losing season?

Well first of all, it wasn’t that bad. You can hear the truth about his comments in the video above.

But second of all, Angels general manager Perry Minasian was asked about those comments, and how much of an issue they were. Here’s what he had to say:

"I didn’t think it was that big of a deal," Minasian said. "I’d be disappointed if he said 'Hey, it was a great year.' It wasn’t surprising at all. The guy is a winner, in everything he does. So for him to be disappointed that we didn’t win, that’s the expectation with him. That’s who he is."

It’s hard to argue with Minasian's feelings on the situation. Ohtani is as competitive as anyone, and wants to win more than anything. You want your star players to have a little bit of fire, and be disappointed in a losing season.

The good news is Minasian has made all the right moves early in free agency to turn this team into a winner, and isn’t done yet. The Angels should look very different in 2023, which is good news for their superstar Shohei Ohtani. 

