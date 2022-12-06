Skip to main content

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Confirms LA Wants to Upgrade at Two Positions

Despite the busy offseason, Minasian isn't done making moves.

The Angels have been one of the busier teams this offseason. They've upgraded the rotation, the lineup and the bullpen, but there's still work to do.

At the Winter Meetings, Minasian confirmed that he likes where the team is at, but is not yet done making moves.

"We’ve been able to improve this club, I feel like significantly at this point in the offseason," Minasian said. "And we still want to do more."

So where might Minasian look to still make upgrades? He answered those questions, too.

"I think there’s opportunities all over the free agent board and specifically shortstop," Minasian said. "I do think there are opportunities that maybe have not been discussed publicly."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That definitely leads you to believe he's not interested in one of the top shortstops, and, instead potentially looking at other free agents or even the trade market.

Elvis Andrus is a free agent that he could consider signing, while Amed Rosario could potentially be a target via the trade.

Outside of shortstop, however, even with the recent signing of RHP Carlos Estevez, Minasian still wants to upgrade the bullpen.

"It doesn't mean we're done in the bullpen," Minasian said in regards to the Estevez signing. "If there's more there, we'll definitely take a look. There is never enough, but we feel this is a huge, huge addition for us."

It's nice to see Minasian is taking a smart approach this offseason. He's not just spending money for the sake of spending money. He's trying to fill each and every hole for the Angels, so they can compete in the crowded AL West next season.

USATSI_10722682_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Hoping to be Sold by Opening Day

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16972079_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos Among Top Landing Spots for All-Star Shortstop

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18876555_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos’ Biggest Needs at Winter Meetings, According to Insider

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19084096_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Makes All-MLB First Team for Third Time in His Career

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19094997_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Makes All-MLB First Team for Second Consecutive Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18897006_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Sign Free Agent Reliever Carlos Estevez

By Noah Camras
USATSI_9963247_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos Interested in Adding Another Top-End Starting Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_17062590_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa, Finding a Shortstop, and all the Latest This Offseason

By Noah Camras