Skip to main content

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Predicts Bounce Back Season for Catcher

He doesn't see him having back-to-back down years.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels had some real struggles at the catcher position in 2022.

Six different players suited up behind the plate for the team, and none of them really separated themselves from the rest.

Max Stassi had the greatest opportunity, playing in 97 games at the position, but he struggled immensely in 2022 coming off a very positive 2021 season.

In 2021, he hit .241 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs in 282 at-bats. He had an OPS of .752. Last season, however, he hit just .180 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 333 at-bats. He had an abysmal OPS of .571.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Angels GM Perry Minasian isn't worried about that trend continuing in 2023.

"Max is the last person I worry about in terms of work," Minasian said. "For that position — obviously you’d love to have offense, defense, the whole package. But very few guys can do both. He can. He’s shown it."

As of now, he'll be competing with No. 1 prospect Logan O'Hoppe for the starting catcher spot. The Angels could still make a splash at catcher, and have some other internal options they recently re-signed. But for now, it'll be Stassi hoping to have a bounce back year.

In This Article (1)

Max Stassi
Max Stassi

USATSI_9963247_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Pitching Target Signs Huge Deal With the Mets

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19094951_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani to See Increased Workload Next Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_10969736_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Aaron Judge Surpasses Mike Trout in Average Annual Value

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18956139_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian is ‘Excited’ About the Addition of Carlos Estevez

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18538551_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Phil Nevin Knows He’s Very Lucky to Manage LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18883668_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s 'Not Going Anywhere,' Says GM Perry Minasian

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18145728_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Phil Nevin Compares Jo Adell’s Talent Level to Mike Trout

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18932094_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Thinks Current Roster has 'Talent at Shortstop'

By Noah Camras