The Angels had some real struggles at the catcher position in 2022.

Six different players suited up behind the plate for the team, and none of them really separated themselves from the rest.

Max Stassi had the greatest opportunity, playing in 97 games at the position, but he struggled immensely in 2022 coming off a very positive 2021 season.

In 2021, he hit .241 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs in 282 at-bats. He had an OPS of .752. Last season, however, he hit just .180 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 333 at-bats. He had an abysmal OPS of .571.

However, Angels GM Perry Minasian isn't worried about that trend continuing in 2023.

"Max is the last person I worry about in terms of work," Minasian said. "For that position — obviously you’d love to have offense, defense, the whole package. But very few guys can do both. He can. He’s shown it."

As of now, he'll be competing with No. 1 prospect Logan O'Hoppe for the starting catcher spot. The Angels could still make a splash at catcher, and have some other internal options they recently re-signed. But for now, it'll be Stassi hoping to have a bounce back year.