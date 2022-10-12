Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Shares his Reasoning for Extending Phil Nevin

You may have been surprised when the Angels extended interim manager Phil Nevin ahead of their final regular season game. He took over a rocky ship when Joe Maddon was fired in the midst of a 12-game skid and the Angels sat at 27-29. Nevin, however, wasn't fully able to get them settled, and finished the year 47-59.

To his credit, the team did go 30-30 in their final 60 games of the season, and were on a seven-game winning streak going into their final series. That probably played a big factor in the Angels giving him a one year prove-it deal.

Also, it doesn't hurt when the team's best player gives you his full support.

But still, it was surprising that the Angels didn't at least go through an interview process, and see if there was somebody out there who could be a better fit to lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

But GM Perry Minasian, who's been with the team since 2020, gave his reasonings for re-upping Nevin for 2023.

“It’s giving somebody an opportunity, seeing where it goes next year and going from there," Minasian said.

Whether it makes sense or not, that at least provides a little insight into what Minasian was thinking with the decision.

If the players like him, and the team saw some improvement in the back-half of the season, why not give him another chance to see what he can do. Maybe a full offseason and Spring Training as the manager could give him the time he needs to turn this team back into a winner.