Players like Shohei Ohtani don't come around very often. Actually, they don't come around...ever.

Ohtani's 2022 season will go down in the history books as one of the greatest ever. He made a ton of history, and did things that had never been done before seemingly every night.

Ahead of this offseason, the Angels rewarded him with a record contract for an arbitration-eligible player at $30 million. But this is the last year he's under contract, and ffter the 2023 season, he'll be a free agent.

Ohtani has said he doesn't want to talk about an extension any time soon, but that didn't stop his general manager from making his intentions clear of locking him up long term.

"I said this before and I’ll say it again: We love the player. I think our goal is for him to be here for a long time," Angels GM Perry Minasian said.

It's not difficult to understand where Angels GM Perry Minasian's is coming from. He knows what they have in Ohtani, and it's a big reason he came out and said they wouldn't trade him this offseason. He wants Ohtani to feel wanted, and wants him and his agent to be happy with how the franchise is handling the superstar.

Minasian was also asked about when a potential extension could get sorted out.

"As far as contracts and negotiations, nothing will be ruled out," Minasian said.

It's safe to assume the extension talks will be on Ohtani's schedule. The Angels would be more than happy to start discussing right now, but it appears Ohtani wants to see how this season plays out before making any decisions.