Angels News: Griffin Canning Expected to be Ready for Spring Training

Griffin Canning hasn't pitched since July of 2021. Injuries have derailed his young career thus far, but the former second-round pick is officially on the road to recovery.

He was cleared to throw early in the offseason, as he works to get back from the back injury that has cost him nearly 16 months of his career.

But he's officially working towards a return, and Angels GM Perry Minasian had good news to share about the 26-year-old.

"He’s on his throwing program and I think we all would be pretty excited to see a healthy Griffin Canning," Minasian said. "He’s really talented. He’s had some pretty good years, so he’d be a welcome addition."

In three seasons, Canning has played in just 43 games. Overall, he's 12-13 with a 4.73 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. If the Angels ultimately decide to deploy the six-man rotation, as they've done to protect Shohei Ohtani's workload, he would be the perfect candidate for the No. 6 spot.

Canning's career hasn't gone exactly according to plan thus far. But at just 26-years-old, he has more than enough time to live up to his second-round potential.