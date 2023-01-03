The Angels continued their busy offseason in the minor leagues, adding three players to their Triple-A squad.

Catcher Jose Godoy, left-handed pitcher Cam Vieaux and right-handed pitcher Gerardo Reyes were all added on minor league pacts, and will look to make contributions to the team throughout the season.

Godoy has spent 26 games in the MLB with the Mariners, Pirates and Twins the last three seasons. He's seven-for-57 (.123) in his career with four RBIs, five walks and 23 strikeouts. He'll likely just be minor league catching depth, but could find some time in the Majors if needed.

Vieaux appeared in eight games last year for the Pirates out of the bullpen, allowing 10 earned runs in 8.2 innings pitched. He has a career ERA of 10.38 and WHIP of 2.31.

Reyes played with the Angels in 2022, allowed one earned run in two innings. Before last season, his last year in the Majors was in 2019, when had a 7.62 ERA in 26 innings pitched.

Vieaux and Reyes will have a chance to contribute in 2023, but they'll be competing with tons of other minor league pitchers in Triple-A.

The Angels have done a lot of work in the minor leagues this offseason. Last year, they had 64 different players contribute, so they're hoping to shrink that number next year with more solid options.