Friday is the deadline for MLB's arbitration-eligible players to reach deals with their respective teams for the upcoming season. If they're unable to reach an agreement, they would head to arbitration, where an independent arbiter would decide on the player salaries for next season.

The Angels currently have eight arbitration-eligible players, thanks to two trades the team made this offseason.

As of now, they've agreed to deals with five players to avoid arbitration. Here's each deal thus far:

Patrick Sandoval: $2.75 million

Taylor Ward: $2.75 million

Jared Walsh: $2.65 million

Jaime Barria: $1.05 million

Griffin Canning: $850 thousand

The Angels still have three more players — Luis Rengifo, Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe — who are arbitration-eligible.

Last week, I wrote an article about the projections for each arbitration-eligible player for the Angels. You can read it here. While the Angels did get some deals on a few of the players, they also ended up spending a little more than anticipated on others.

With three players still to sign, we will continue to update this article with more information as we get it.