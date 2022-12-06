Skip to main content

Angels News: Halos Hoping to be Sold by Opening Day

This is good news, as they were previously not expected to make that deadline.

The MLB is in the midst of an exciting Winter Meetings. Top players have already flown off the board, and over $1 billion has been spent in free agency.

Amid all the chaos, however, the Angels are still trying to find a new owner.

A few weeks ago, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the team would be sold, but said it may not happen by Opening Day. However, on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings, he came with better news.

"My understanding is that the club would like to have the sale resolved by Opening Day, though that depends on the bidding process and how quickly they can get it done," Manfred said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manfred said the Angels are now hoping to be sold by Opening Day, which would be a much better timeline for a team looking to compete in a very important 2023 season.

The quicker the new ownership can get sorted out, the more time the Angels will have to do a few important things, such as talk to Shohei Ohtani about an extension, navigate the best course of action in regards to potentially trading him and, of course, trying to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

We already knew the Angels were going to be sold for a record price, we just didn't know when. This is very promising news from Manfred.

In This Article (1)

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

USATSI_16972079_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos Among Top Landing Spots for All-Star Shortstop

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18876555_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos’ Biggest Needs at Winter Meetings, According to Insider

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19084096_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Makes All-MLB First Team for Third Time in His Career

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19094997_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Makes All-MLB First Team for Second Consecutive Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18897006_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Sign Free Agent Reliever Carlos Estevez

By Noah Camras
USATSI_9963247_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos Interested in Adding Another Top-End Starting Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_17062590_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa, Finding a Shortstop, and all the Latest This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19387744_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Insider Thinks Perry Minasian is Under Most Pressure at Winter Meetings

By Noah Camras