The MLB is in the midst of an exciting Winter Meetings. Top players have already flown off the board, and over $1 billion has been spent in free agency.

Amid all the chaos, however, the Angels are still trying to find a new owner.

A few weeks ago, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the team would be sold, but said it may not happen by Opening Day. However, on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings, he came with better news.

"My understanding is that the club would like to have the sale resolved by Opening Day, though that depends on the bidding process and how quickly they can get it done," Manfred said.

Manfred said the Angels are now hoping to be sold by Opening Day, which would be a much better timeline for a team looking to compete in a very important 2023 season.

The quicker the new ownership can get sorted out, the more time the Angels will have to do a few important things, such as talk to Shohei Ohtani about an extension, navigate the best course of action in regards to potentially trading him and, of course, trying to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

We already knew the Angels were going to be sold for a record price, we just didn't know when. This is very promising news from Manfred.