Mike Trout is still Mike Trout. We learned that last season. After playing in just 36 games in 2021, Trout burst back onto the baseball scene in 2022.

He hit 40 home runs, drove in 80 runs, had an OPS of .999 and became just the sixth player in MLB history to hit 40 or more home runs in 120 or fewer games. Still just 31, he enters next season as one of the premier players in all of baseball. And on the MLB Network’s top 10 center fielder rankings, Trout came in at the No. 1 spot.

Trout has been in that top spot for a while. This is now his eighth straight season in that No. 1 spot, and for good measure.

Trout has made the All-MLB First Team in three of the last four years, only missing it in 2021. But now, Trout will be fully healthy going into next season, and will hope to have an encore on what was an incredible 2022 season.

Hopefully this year, he’s also playing important games late into the season. That'll only make his case stronger to win a fourth career MVP award next year — but he's going to have some stiff competition in his teammate, Shohei Ohtani.