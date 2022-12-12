Japanese star RHP Kodai Senga officially signed a free agent deal with the New York Mets over the weekend. The Angels were among the teams interested in Senga, but ultimately, he decided to sign with New York.

The deal was reported to be for five years and $75 million, averaging at $15 million per season. With the inflated starting pitcher market, it was pretty good value for the Mets — but not as good value as the Angels got when they signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson earlier in the offseason.

The Angels showed interest in Senga for weeks, but didn't end up making a deal happen. Senga will be 30-years-old at the start of next season, and had a 1.89 ERA in Japan last season.

He'll join a very strong Mets rotation, which will now compete to be one of the best in all of baseball.

As for the Angels, Senga would have been more of a luxury than a need, especially as manager Phil Nevin has already confirmed Shohei Ohtani will see an increased workload in 2023. The Angels could still target another starter this free agency — or at least someone who has the capabilities to start such as the pitcher they've been linked to — but it's definitely not a need.

If they were looking to spend a little more money this offseason — which it sounds like they will — it'll most likely be at shortstop or in the bullpen.