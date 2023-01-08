The Angels have had a very solid offseason. They've added tons of depth around the infield, outfield, rotation, bullpen and minor leagues, and have a much better roster heading into 2023.

Many around the game of baseball have been impressed with their offseason so far, including ESPN. In their power rankings, the Angels were ranked No. 15 in the MLB, which would keep them right in the playoff hunt. They also predicted their record, which would be a huge increase over last season.

"15. Los Angeles Angels

Projected wins: 81"

Last year the Angels finished at 73-89, so ESPN is projecting the Angels to get eight more wins in 2023, and finish right at .500. The Angels haven't finished at or above .500 since 2015, when they went 85-77. They haven't made the postseason since 2014, when they went 98-64.

Last year, the Tampa Bay Rays made the playoffs going 86-76, and were the team with the worst record to get in. So while 81-81 likely wouldn't get the Angels in, it would get them much closer — and clearly, people are seeing improvement in the Angels' roster.

Also, for what it's worth, the Angels did go 30-30 in their last 60 games of the season. So it did seem like manager Phil Nevin was starting to figure it out, and he'll now have a full offseason and season to get things right. The Angels are starting to get some respect, and another move or two could solidify their offseason, and really put them on people's radars.