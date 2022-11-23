The Angels acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers on Tuesday night, filling a hole in their outfield with a proven veteran. It's the third time Renfroe has been traded in the last three years, and the Halos will be the slugger's fifth MLB team.

On Wednesday, Angels general manager Perry Minasian talked about Renfroe and explained what attracted him to the 30-year-old former Padre.

"It’s a productive player who has done it year in and year out for a while," Minasian said. "It’s a quality two-way guy. Not only can he produce on the offensive side, he’s a quality defender. He can really throw. Just the total package. We felt like he was a really good fit for us."

Renfroe had his best season in 2022, but Minasian might be exaggerating a bit in referring to him as "the total package." His defense has been very good at times, but for the most part that value has come from his arm, which showed some signs of statistical decline in 2022. FanGraphs has his Outfield Arm Runs at -0.4, among the worst marks of his career. Single-year defensive stats are notoriously unreliable, and Minasian and his team likely have information they like about his defense going forward.

Overall, Renfroe is likely to post a relatively low batting average, hit for some massive power, and play solid defense. He fills a need for the Halos, so even if the GM was a bit hyperbolic about what he brings to the team, he's a solid addition and makes the team better.