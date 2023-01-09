Angels News: If Healthy, Griffin Canning Could Play a Big Role in 2022

Angel fans haven't seen Griffin Canning in a while. The former second-round pick entered the league with a lot of hope, but has struggled with injuries for the majority of his career. The UCLA product appeared in just 43 games across 2019, 2020 and 2021, before missing all of the 2022 season due to a back injury.

However, Canning is reportedly on the road to recovery, and should be ready to go by Spring Training. He could end up playing a big role for the Angels in 2023, especially if they don't add another starter ahead of Opening Day. Here's what The Athletic's Sam Blum said about Canning in his recent mailbag article.

"If Canning can prove he’s healthy and effective, he might be the odds-on favorite to win [the sixth starter] role. He’s only 26 years old. There should be a lot left in the tank, and he has shown an ability to start at the major-league level."



The Angels are currently in the market to add another starting pitcher ahead of next season. But if they don't, they could put their trust in Canning to be the final starter in their six-man rotation.

Canning is 12-13 in his career with a 4.73 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. But at just 26 years old, there's plenty of time for him to reach his potential. A healthy Canning could end up being a key piece of the Angels' pitching staff next season.