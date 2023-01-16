Angels News: Insider Doesn’t Expect to See Mickey Moniak Play a Lot Early Next Season

Angels outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell find themselves in very similar positions. Both are former first-round picks, Moniak drafted 1st overall in 2016, and Adell taken 10th overall in 2017. Both entered the league with extremely high hopes, and neither have been able to live up to that potential just yet.

Adell still remains with the team who drafted him, the Angels. And Moniak has now been moved from the team that drafted him, traded to the Angels for RHP Noah Syndergaard ahead of the 2022 deadline.

Moniak and Adell are now teammates, but also competitors, vying for a spot on the Angels' roster at the same outfield position.

At the beginning of next season, however, it seems like there's a pretty good chance neither of them are on the Opening Day roster. The Angels' recent addition of OF Brett Phillips only further confirmed that.

But still, both will have the opportunity to prove themselves in Triple A, and work their way back up to the major league level. Angels insider Sam Blum sees Moniak going down that exact path in 2023.

"I’d be surprised if he gets a real shot to start every day. That might end up happening as the season works itself out," Blum wrote. "But Moniak seems more suited at this point for a backup job, or maybe more consistent at-bats in Triple A."

Consistent at-bats in Triple A could be exactly what Moniak and Adell need. Both struggled with inconsistent playing time at the big league level, never really getting time to get into a groove. If they can find that rhythm in Triple A, they could then join the big league club with much less pressure to compete on an everyday basis, and a lot more confidence in their routine.

Angel fans shouldn't expect to see Moniak and Adell on the Opening Day roster, but that doesn't mean they can't play big roles for the team in 2023.