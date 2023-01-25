Angels News: Insider Predicts Brandon Drury Outplays His Contract

The Angels' addition of Brandon Drury was a bit of a surprise for two reasons. One, it felt like the Angels didn't need any more help in the lineup (although they could always find ways to improve). And two, it came at such low value.

Drury had a breakout season last year with the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, hitting .263 with 28 home runs, 87 RBIs, an OPS of .813, an OPS+ of 122 and a WAR of 2.6. However, he signed with the Angels for just $17 million over two seasons, admitting that he took less money to sign with them. Because of that, MLB insider Jon Heyman pegged his contract as one of the biggest steals of the offseason.

"Here’s another guy who made himself a lot of money in his walk year. But I’d bet on him, too. He had his eyes corrected before 2022, which may have been the reason for the major improvement. He also took less to sign with the Angels."



Heyman also credited the Angels for another big steal, signing All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million. I've been calling that move the steal of the offseason since the first week of December, and it only seems to look better as the winter goes on.

The Angels did a very impressive job of adding tons of talent at extremely good value. That has to make their owner Arte Moreno very happy, and probably contributed to his decision to take the team off the market.