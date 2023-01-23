The Angels had a lot of players break out in 2022, but none were bigger in the lineup than Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo. In an overall down year for the team, they had unexpected big seasons from those two guys, who are hoping to carry it into a much better 2023.

Jared Walsh, who missed most of last year with an injury, spoke to the MLB Network about his rehab process, and what he expects out of the team next year. The conversation led to him talking about a few teammates who he expects to continue their dominance in 2023.

"Luis Rengifo, he’s an outstanding player," Walsh said. "And then Taylor Ward. I think that was not an aberration that we saw this year from Taylor Ward. You’re going to see a lot more of that, so get used to it."



Rengifo had a breakout year in 2022, finishing as a finalist for both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Awards at the utility position. He hit .264 with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs, playing at second base, shortstop, third base, right field and left field.

As for Ward, he finished as a finalist for the Silver Slugger, and was among the nominees for the All-MLB Teams. He hit .281 with 23 home runs and 65 RBIs, with an OPS+ of 135.

If both players can continue their dominant seasons, and the new additions fit in nicely next to the team's superstars, the Angels could enjoy some success in 2023.