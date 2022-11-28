Skip to main content

Angels News: Jared Walsh’s Potential Role in 2023, According to GM Minasian

The additions of Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe crowded up the Angels defense.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jared Walsh was an All-Star for the Angels in 2021. He was looking like an up-and-coming star, but struggled in 2022, before having his season cut short in August with Thoracic Outlet Surgery.

However, he's expected to be back by Spring Training, and the 29-year-old will hope to regain his All-Star form. He's played primarily at first base in his career, but has also spent a little time in the outfield.

With the Angels recents acquisitions of Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe, the Angels' lineup got very crowded. Urshela is expected to spend time all around the diamond — including first base — which could make Walsh's role slightly unclear. However, GM Perry Minasian made it known that he'll be in the lineup, and, like Urshela, will be used in different places around the field.

"If you ask Jared to go play left field, he’ll be the first one to run and grab an outfielder’s glove," Minasian said. "You ask him to play right field, he’ll do that. Having a selfless group of guys like we do, with athleticism to move in different areas, I think anything’s a possibility."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Angels wanted to ensure they had more flexibility in the field, and thus far in free agency, that's exactly what they've done. Next season, they should be much more prepared to fill in for players who end up on the Injured List, and will feel very confident about their lineup on any given day.

In This Article (1)

Jared Walsh
Jared Walsh

USATSI_18950066_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Who Made the Decision to Not Trade Shohei Ohtani this Offseason?

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17062590_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop

By Noah Camras
USATSI_15004182_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Gio Urshela and Phil Nevin are Excited to be Reunited

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18243150_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19387743_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Still Isn’t Done Making Moves

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18803697_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Analyst Thinks LA Should Target This All-Star Starting Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18931821_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak Have Impressed Phil Nevin This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16881795_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Signs Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras