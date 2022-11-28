Angels News: Jared Walsh’s Potential Role in 2023, According to GM Minasian

Jared Walsh was an All-Star for the Angels in 2021. He was looking like an up-and-coming star, but struggled in 2022, before having his season cut short in August with Thoracic Outlet Surgery.

However, he's expected to be back by Spring Training, and the 29-year-old will hope to regain his All-Star form. He's played primarily at first base in his career, but has also spent a little time in the outfield.

With the Angels recents acquisitions of Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe, the Angels' lineup got very crowded. Urshela is expected to spend time all around the diamond — including first base — which could make Walsh's role slightly unclear. However, GM Perry Minasian made it known that he'll be in the lineup, and, like Urshela, will be used in different places around the field.

"If you ask Jared to go play left field, he’ll be the first one to run and grab an outfielder’s glove," Minasian said. "You ask him to play right field, he’ll do that. Having a selfless group of guys like we do, with athleticism to move in different areas, I think anything’s a possibility."

The Angels wanted to ensure they had more flexibility in the field, and thus far in free agency, that's exactly what they've done. Next season, they should be much more prepared to fill in for players who end up on the Injured List, and will feel very confident about their lineup on any given day.