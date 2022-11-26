The Angels outfield got a lot more crowded this week when they traded for slugger Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers. The Angels desperately needed some production out of their third outfield spot, after the less than promising years for young prospects Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak.

Renfroe solidifies their outfield next to Mike Trout and Taylor Ward, but also pushes the former top prospects to the bench. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Adell is still just 23-years-old while Moniak is 24. They each have plenty of time to develop, as they try to live up to the hype of being former first-round picks. Maybe, without the pressure of being a full-time outfielder, this year could be the year.

They're already off to good starts this offseason, according to their manager Phil Nevin.

"Jo Adell is working his tail off in Arizona. I was out there a couple weeks ago, had dinner with him. He’s kept his baseball routine. He’s going into the complex three times a week. Really proud of the way he’s attacking his offseason. "Mickey Moniak’s the same. He’s out here in San Diego, we’ve checked in a few times."

That's great news for Angels fans, as the progress of those two players could be crucial to the team's success in the future.

The Angels don't have a ton of prospects, and have already traded away four pitchers this offseason for win-now talent. The more they can get out of their younger players, the better chance they'll have at winning over the course of the next decade. Or, if they can develop them to their true potential, they could always move them for more win-now talent.

The progression of those two guys is something to watch out for this season, so it's nice to see they're getting off to a good start in the offseason.