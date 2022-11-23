The Angels have come to play this offseason. GM Perry Minasian isn't messing around.

Late Tuesday night, Minasian and the Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris.

Renfroe will bring a ton of slug to the Angels' lineup. Last season, he hit .255 with 29 home runs and 72 RBIs. In 2021, he hit 31 home runs and, in 2019, he hit a career-high 33 longballs.

Renfroe can play at all three outfield spots and first base, so he'll bring even more depth to an Angels lineup that already added infielder and utility man Gio Urshela.

Minasian entered this offseason wanting to address the depth of the lineup, and that's exactly what he's done.

As for the pitchers the Angels gave up, Junk is a 26-year-old right-hander who went 1-1 in 2022 with a 6.48 ERA in 8.1 innings pitched. Peguero is a 25-year-old right-hander who had a 6.75 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP in 17.1 innings in 2022. And Seminaris is a 24-year-old left-handed prospect. He rose from High-A all the way to Triple-A in 2022, going 2-5 with a 5.24 ERA in nine starts for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

Renfroe, like Urshela, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Between Renfroe, Urshela and Tyler Anderson, Minasian has been by far the most aggressive general manager early in free agency. He knows next season is as important as any, with Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency. The time is now for the Angels to win, and Minasian is making all the right moves.