I guess Arte Moreno isn't worried about spending money after all. The Angels have made the first big splash of free agency, signing All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson.

Anderson won't have to move far, as the former Dodger is taking a drive down the I-5, and coming to Anaheim to play for the Angels.

Anderson had a breakout year in 2022, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and getting an All-Star nod for the first time in his career.

The contract is reported to be somewhere around three years and $39 million. Anderson will join Shohei Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval to form a real three-headed monster at the top of the Angels' rotation.

Because Anderson had the qualifying offer, the Angels will lose a second-round pick for signing him. The Dodgers will receive a pick after the fourth round.

This is a huge splash for GM Perry Minasian early in free agency. Starting pitching has been addressed. Next stop: shortstop.