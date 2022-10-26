Skip to main content

Angels News: LA Not Expected to be in the Running For Aaron Judge this Offseason

They already have their fair share of big contracts, and hopefully another on the way.
The MLB hot stove is heating up, as the offseason is almost in full swing. With 28 of the 30 teams already focused on the offseason, rumors have been flying — especially regarding the top free agents on the market.

Since the Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs, all talk has been about their superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. Judge is expected to get the largest contract in the league this winter, and should have about 30 teams interested in his services. 

He's coming off a year in which he set the American League record with 62 home runs, after all.

The Angels should be very active in free agency, as they need to do everything they can to field a winning team in 2023 and convince Shohei Ohtani to sign a long-term extension. However, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter doesn't see them being in play for Judge.

Reuter picked his top 10 landing spots for Judge, and left the Angels off the list. The Yankees, Giants, Dodgers, Mets, Cubs, Cardinals, Red Sox, Marlins, Rangers and Twins all made up the list, for a variety of reasons. But Reuter didn't see the Angels being in play.

It's easy to understand why, as they have a whopping $104 million tied up to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon next year. And Judge should command a contract well over $300 million in total value. However, the Angels need to put together some sort of all-in move, or they could risk losing Ohtani at the end of next season.

So whether that's Judge or someone else, the Angels should be very active in their pursuit of the top free agents in this year's class.

