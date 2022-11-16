The Angels are reportedly among the teams interested in free agent RHP Kodai Senga. Senga, who has pitched in Japan since 2012, had a dominant 2022 season, going 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA and 156 strikeouts.

Senga has a career 2.42 ERA in 11 seasons in Japan. He'll be thirty-years-old at the start of next season, and is one of the most highly coveted starting pitchers on the market.

The Angels have had success in signing Japanese stars in the past, of course with Shohei Ohtani. Adding Senga to a rotation with Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval and the recently signed Tyler Anderson would give the Angels arguably the best rotation in all of baseball.

With owner Arte Moreno getting set to sell the team, many have questioned whether or not the Angels would spend a ton of money this offseason. With the reported three-year, $39 million deal to Anderson, there may not be a lot more room to sign another high end starter.

However, reports have circulated that Japanese-led ownership groups are interested in the Angels, mainly because because of Ohtani. Senga would only further generate interest, which could convince Moreno to spend some extra money on a deal. In the long run, it may only help him make a deal happen.

One of the biggest needs for the Angels this offseason is adding a starting pitcher. They already added one All-Star, but adding Senga could solidify the team's six-man rotation, protecting Ohtani's arm long-term.