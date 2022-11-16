Skip to main content

Angels News: LA Showing Interest in Star Japanese Pitcher

This would round out one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels are reportedly among the teams interested in free agent RHP Kodai Senga. Senga, who has pitched in Japan since 2012, had a dominant 2022 season, going 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA and 156 strikeouts.

Senga has a career 2.42 ERA in 11 seasons in Japan. He'll be thirty-years-old at the start of next season, and is one of the most highly coveted starting pitchers on the market.

The Angels have had success in signing Japanese stars in the past, of course with Shohei Ohtani. Adding Senga to a rotation with Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval and the recently signed Tyler Anderson would give the Angels arguably the best rotation in all of baseball.

With owner Arte Moreno getting set to sell the team, many have questioned whether or not the Angels would spend a ton of money this offseason. With the reported three-year, $39 million deal to Anderson, there may not be a lot more room to sign another high end starter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, reports have circulated that Japanese-led ownership groups are interested in the Angels, mainly because because of Ohtani. Senga would only further generate interest, which could convince Moreno to spend some extra money on a deal. In the long run, it may only help him make a deal happen.

One of the biggest needs for the Angels this offseason is adding a starting pitcher. They already added one All-Star, but adding Senga could solidify the team's six-man rotation, protecting Ohtani's arm long-term.

In This Article (3)

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani
Patrick Sandoval
Patrick Sandoval
Tyler Anderson
Tyler Anderson

USATSI_18819585_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Phil Nevin Thinks Shohei Ohtani is an MVP Every Year

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18961670_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Minasian Thinks Halos are Close to Contending

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_14244980_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Hires New Strength and Conditioning Coach

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18917027_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Shuffles Roster Ahead of Rule 5 Protection Deadline

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19242844_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Agrees to Deal With All-Star Pitcher Tyler Anderson

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16972079_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA 'Shocks World,' Signs Top Shortstop

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19166687_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Early 2023 World Series Odds Revealed

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18271441_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Staff Member Named Manager of Team Mexico for World Baseball Classic

By Noah Camras