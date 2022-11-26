The Angels continued to make moves this offseason, even over Thanksgiving. On Thursday, they signed 29-year-old RHP Jacob Webb to a minor league contract.

Angels GM Perry Minasian was very familiar with Webb, as they were both in the Atlanta Braves organization in 2019.

Webb has a 2.47 ERA in 78 career appearances, but was really strong in 2019. That season, he went 4-0 with a 1.39 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in 36 appearances.

The Angels are taking a low-risk chance on him getting back to some of that 2019 form, which could turn into a huge addition to the Angels' bullpen.

Minasian has continued to make smart moves this offseason, and is showing no signs of slowing down.