Angels News: LA Signs Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Perry Minasian liked him from his time with the Braves.
The Angels continued to make moves this offseason, even over Thanksgiving. On Thursday, they signed 29-year-old RHP Jacob Webb to a minor league contract.

Angels GM Perry Minasian was very familiar with Webb, as they were both in the Atlanta Braves organization in 2019.

Webb has a 2.47 ERA in 78 career appearances, but was really strong in 2019. That season, he went 4-0 with a 1.39 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in 36 appearances.

The Angels are taking a low-risk chance on him getting back to some of that 2019 form, which could turn into a huge addition to the Angels' bullpen. 

Minasian has continued to make smart moves this offseason, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

