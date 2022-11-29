The Angels have officially made their first bullpen-centric move this offseason, signing RHP Chris Devenski to a one-year, minor league deal.

Devenski allowed 14 earned runs in 14.2 innings pitched in 2022 for an ERA of 8.59. His best season, however, came in 2017 when he was named an All-Star as a member of the Houston Astros. That year, he had a 2.68 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 80.2 innings pitched.

The Angels will hope that the Southern California native can somewhat return to his 2017 form, as their bullpen could use some help in 2023. Last year, they had the 18th-ranked bullpen in terms of ERA at 3.95, and allowed the sixth-most home runs with 81. Devenski is not a lock to make the Opening Day roster, but the Angels are going to give him a look.

This surely won't be the last move the Angels make in the bullpen, but it's nice to see GM Perry Minasian shifting his focus to the bullpen after shoring up the starting rotation with Tyler Anderson, and the lineup depth with the acquisitions of infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe.