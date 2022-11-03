Skip to main content

Angels News: Lawsuit To Proceed Against LA Over Death of Tyler Skaggs

The wrongful death suit filed by Carli Skaggs against the Angels over the death of her husband, Tyler, will go forward next year, a judge ruled.

Former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died on July 1, 2019, in a hotel room in Texas. An autopsy found a lethal mix of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone in his system.

Since Skaggs' death, a lot has come out about how, when, and where he acquired the drugs that led to his death. Most notably, former team employee Eric Kay went to trial for distributing the drugs, a trial in which five big-leaguers testified to having gotten drugs from Kay while he was working in public relations for the Angels. Last month, Kay was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his crimes.

On the civil court side of things, Skaggs' parents filed a wrongful death suit in Texas and his widow filed one in California. Earlier this year, the parents joined the California suit and the Texas suit is expected to be withdrawn. The Angels had filed a motion to dismiss the California suit, but according to ESPN.com, that motion has been denied.

A California judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against the Los Angeles Angels over the drug-related death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Glenn Salter on Monday rejected the team's motion to dismiss and set the start of a 20-day jury trial for Oct. 2, 2023. ...

Skaggs' widow, Carli Skaggs, sued the Angels for wrongful death and negligent hiring and supervision, alleging that team officials knew Kay was distributing drugs to players but promoted him and allowed him continued access to them.

The Angels have denied the accusation, but the judge rejected a request from the team to dismiss the suit, saying, "There are enough factual allegations" to proceed to trial.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There's still a long way to go in this process, as the trial won't even begin for another 11 months. But with this news, we now know there will either be a trial or a settlement.

In This Article (1)

Tyler Skaggs
Tyler Skaggs

USATSI_19167416_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Not Looking to Trade Shohei Ohtani This Offseason

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18896236_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Taylor Ward, Patrick Sandoval Qualify for Super-2 Classification

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18714572_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels: Mike Trout Posts Adorable Video with Son for Halloween

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19342019_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Former Angel Brandon Marsh is Making a Name for Himself in the Postseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18740659_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Luis Rengifo, Brandon Marsh Finish as Runners-Up for AL Gold Glove Awards

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223648_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Interested in Being a Closer in the World Baseball Classic

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_10722682_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB's Rob Manfred Doesn't Know if Halos Will be Sold by Opening Day

By Noah Camras
USATSI_10980183_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels: KC Royals Missed the Memo on Halos' Bullpen Catcher

By Jeff J. Snider