The Angels don’t have a ton of young prospects in their farm system. They have a lot of top-level talent, but not very many up-and-coming young stars. They do have one though, and he’s expected to play a big role for the team next season.

The Angels acquired top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe from the Phillies at the trade deadline in exchange for OF Brandon Marsh. O’Hoppe instantly became the Angels’ top prospect, and is poised for a breakout season in 2023. The guys at Bleacher Report sure think so, as they picked him as a prime candidate to have a big 2023 season.

"The Los Angeles Angels found their catcher of the present and future when they acquired Logan O'Hoppe from the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 trade deadline in a one-for-one swap that sent Brandon Marsh the other way. "A 23rd-round pick in 2018, O'Hoppe exceeded expectations every step of the way during his time in the minors, drawing rave reviews for his leadership and intangibles while posting an .850 OPS and throwing out 26 percent of base stealers in 287 minor league games."

O’Hoppe made his way to the big leagues at the end of last season, going four for 14 (.286) with two RBIs and two walks. He looked very impressive in limited time, and should make a strong case to be the starting catcher come Opening Day.

As of now, the Angels don’t have a true great option at the catcher position. If they don’t make a move, and O’Hoppe impresses early on, he could run away with the full-time starting job.