Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the American League and National League Gold Glove Awards. Three players from every position were named finalists in each league, and the Angels had two guys get recognized for their exceptional defense in 2022.

Utility-guy Luis Rengifo and OF Brandon Marsh are among the finalists for the prestigious award, recognizing the best defensive players in baseball.

Rengifo played in 127 games for the Angels this season. He played mainly in the infield at second base, third base and shortstop, but also spent some time in the outfield. At his primary position of second base, he had a fielding percentage of .978. He's up against DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees and Whit Merrifield of the Royals and Blue Jays for the award in the Utility category.

Then there's Marsh, who the Angels sent to the Phillies at the trade deadline for top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe. Marsh, however, did play in 93 games for the Angels this season, all around the outfield but mainly in left field. In his 77 games in left, Marsh had a fielding percentage of .979 with one outfield assist. He's competing with Andrew Benintendi of the Royals and Yankees and Steven Kwan of the Guardians for the award.

If Rengifo or Marsh win, they would become the first Angels since Martin Maldonado and Andrelton Simmons in 2017 to take home the award.