Albert Pujols spent a great part of his career right alongside Mike Trout on the Angels.

Pujols signed a massive 10-year, $254 million contract with the Halos back in 2011, right in time for Trout's incredible debut season in 2012.

The teammates played together for nine full seasons — and a little into 2021 — before Pujols was DFA'd in the final year of his contract.

It's not difficult to imagine the impact that a future Hall of Famer had on an up-and-coming superstar like Trout. Who knows where Trout would be right now if not for the impact of Pujols (probably still great but never underestimate the power of a good mentor).

On Thursday, Trout took to Instagram to congratulate his former teammate on his retirement, and thank him for his guidance and mentorship.

"I hope you dominate this next phase of life as much as you dominated the @mlb. It’s been an honor to watch you, learn from you and play beside you @albertpujols #TheMachine #Legend."

Pujols reportedly plans to honor his long-term commitment to the Angels franchise, so Trout will definitely be seeing a lot more of his former teammate in the back-half of his career.