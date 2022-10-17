Skip to main content

Angels News: Mike Trout Seen Watching His Eagles During Sunday Night Football

He's clearly enjoying his offseason thus far.
Mike Trout has been very active thus far in the offseason.

He's posted a congratulatory message to former teammate Albert Pujols on Instagram. He's posted a picture of him and his son fishing. And, most recently, he was seen in the front row of the Eagles vs. Cowboys game, supporting his favorite NFL team. 

Trout has not been shy in supporting his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, throughout his career.

Coming into the year, he was even put on record saying he was excited to see how the acquisition of WR AJ Brown would help QB Jalen Hurts. Thus far, it's worked.

Trout got to watch his Eagles move to 6-0 on the season, as they appear to be the best team in football.

Social media was not shy in making jokes about Trout not playing in October baseball, but obviously the Angels' inability to make the postseason is not his fault.

So for now, let Trout enjoy the early offseason, and fans can see if GM Perry Minasian can work towards building a team that can get back to the postseason in 2023.

