Skip to main content

Angels News: MLB Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Re-Signs With LA Long Term

MLB Network analyst (and Angels announcer) Matt Vasgersian predicts a record-breaking extension to keep Shohei Ohtani with the team.

On MLB Network's "Hot Stove" show, analysts Lauren Shehadi, Harold Reynolds, and Matt Vasgersian made their "bold predictions" for this offseason. Shehadi predicted Trea Turner will sign with the Phillies, while Reynolds said Aaron Judge will sign during the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December.

Vasgersian's prediction was about the Angels, a topic he's pretty darn familiar with as a play-by-play announcer for the team.

Just hours after this episode, Angels GM Perry Minasian said unequivocally that Shohei Ohtani won't be traded this offseason. Vasgersian was a step and a half ahead of him, though, predicting that the 2021 AL MVP will sign a record extension to stay with the Angels.

"Here's my hot take, and it's not really a hot take: After the sale of the Angels is complete — and I have no institutional knowledge of this — they're gonna break off Shohei Ohtani and they're gonna make him the largest AAV deal in the history of the sport. Right now, the record is Max Scherzer, who makes a paltry $43+ million per year.

"I don't know how many years it's gonna be for Shohei — it might be three, it might be five, it might be more — but I think, per year, he will make the highest salary in the history of the sport, as he should, because his impact on both sides of the scorecard is immeasurable and he deserves to be the highest-paid player."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's hard to really predict what the next owner of the Angels will do when we don't even know who it will be, but Ohtani's value to the Angels can't really be overstated, so Vasgersian's prediction makes a lot of sense.

In This Article (1)

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

USATSI_19149163_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Finalist Generating Trade Interest

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19265562_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: LA Among Top Landing Spots for Aaron Judge, According to Oddsmakers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223635_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian’s Reasoning for Making Coaching Changes

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19094997_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Snubbed as AL Cy Young Award Finalist

By Noah Camras
USATSI_15740232_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Insider Predicts Moreno will Cut Payroll This Offseason

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_14244980_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Recently Hired Pitching Coach Shares Excitement on Twitter

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18147027_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Four Players Officially Become Free Agents

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19143794_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Named a Finalist for the AL MVP Award

By Noah Camras