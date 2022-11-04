Angels News: MLB Commissioner Talks About Relationship with Arte Moreno

Arte Moreno is in the process of trying to sell the Angels. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the process is ongoing, but did mention it may take some time, as there are a lot of potential buyers. He spoke to Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo about Moreno, and was asked about his relationship with the Angels owner.

Manfred didn't want to say too much, but did give a little information on their relationship.

"I will tell you," Manfred said, "The great thing about Arte, he tells you the truth. And I’m big on guys who tell you the truth, so, you know, I’m going to miss Arte."

Moreno has owned the Angels for the last 20 seasons, but finally decided to sell the team this past year.

The Angels haven't made the postseason since 2014, and have a very important 2023 season coming up, as they try to persuade two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to sign a long-term extension with the club.

The new owner will have a lot on his plate in terms of setting this team up for success. But for now, the team still has to figure out who that will be.