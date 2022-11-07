Skip to main content

Angels News: MLB Insider Confirms Halos Will Be Sold This Offseason for Record Price

Arte Moreno will walk away a very happy man.

Arte Moreno is getting set to sell the Angels this offseason after being in charge for the last 20 seasons. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has already said he expects "robust bidding" for the franchise, as numerous potential buyers have shown interest.

However, if you had any doubts about whether or not the sale will actually go through, Jon Heyman of the New York Post has confirmed it will take place.

"The Angels’ sale is serious and will happen. Word is, Arte Moreno should receive a record price, above Steve Cohen’s $2.4 billion Mets purchase."

Previous reports have rumored the sale of the team to be north of $3 billion dollars. That would be quite the impressive turnaround for Moreno, who bought the team for $180 million in 2003. 

The Angels haven't been very good in the Moreno tenure, making the postseason just six times, and not advancing past the ALCS. The team hasn't been in the postseason since 2014, so Angels fans can hope a new owner also brings in a new winning culture.

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is entering his final year under contract, so this really feels like a make or break offseason for the Angels.

