Angels News: MLB Writer Predicts Halos Win a World Series in Next Decade

Well, Angels fans. I guess there is some hope after all.

MLB.com writer Will Leitch decided to have some fun, and predict who would win the next 10 World Series. And, what was probably a surprise to many, the Angels did in fact make the list. Not even just as a World Series participant, but as a winner. And the best news of all, it's before Mike Trout retires. Here's what Leitch had to say:

"2030: Angels over Phillies "Well, we definitely know three of the players who will be playing in this World Series. The Phillies will have Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, and the Angels will still be trotting out Mike Trout, who will be in the final year of his contract at the age of 39. So then it would be fitting that this is the season that one of the all-time greats finally gets his championship ring -- against Harper, the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year to Trout’s AL ROY, and the player he was so often compared to."

Wouldn't that be storybook? It's hard to say if this prediction was based on anything more than the perfect Hollywood ending it would be, but for Angels fans, they should take it.

The Angels haven't made the postseason since 2014, and haven't had a winning record since 2015. Their lone World Series appearance (and victory) came in 2002, and it's been a long road trying to get back there.

Leitch doesn't see the Angels getting back there until 2030, but when they do, he expects them to win. Hey, a 100% World Series win rate would be pretty impressive.